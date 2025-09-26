Amar Singh Chamkila bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025 in two categories: Best Performance by an Actor and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series
Diljit feels proud that an artist from Punjab is being recognised and talked about at a global level
Imtiaz Ali congratulated the entire team and Diljit
The nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2025 were announced on Thursday, September 25, by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences through the official International Emmys website. Diljit Dosanjh starrer and Imtiaz Ali-directed Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila has bagged not one but two nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025: Best Performance by an Actor and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to bagging nod for Amar Singh Chamkila at 2025 International Emmy Awards
Dosanjh, who played the legendary Punjabi singer, Chamkila, in the film, earned a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike. On securing his first-ever International Emmy nomination, he shared, "I feel truly honoured Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognised and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys," and added, "This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the role."
Imtiaz Ali's reaction to International Emmy nod
Ali shared, "Amar Singh Chamkila is a rare film because it has to do with the scent of the land of Panjab- its music, its socio-politics, its conflict, its aspirations, and its many problems. The fact that conflict creates art creates conflict was represented through the life of Amar Singh Chamkila in this film."
"We are all very happy that we could bring the story of Chamkila, such a unique individual, to the fore. In the story of Amarjot and Chamkila is also the story of Panjab," he said further.
The filmmaker congratulated the team and Diljit Dosanjh. "We could not have made the film without Diljit, and not for a moment on the shoot was he not Chamkila. It was a wonderful grassroot kind of experience shooting in Punjab for Amar Singh Chamkila," he added.
For the unversed, in 2020, Netflix's Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series and in 2023, Vir Das: Landing took home Best Comedy Series at the International Emmy Awards. We hope this time, Amar Singh Chamkila proudly stands on the Emmy stage.