International Emmy Awards 2025 date, venue

The winners for the International Emmy Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24. International Academy president & CEO Bruce L Paisner, in a statement, shared, "As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry," and added, "New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honour their remarkable achievements."