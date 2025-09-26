International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods

International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominees: Ludwig, Rivals, 100 Years of Solitude and Amar Singh Chamkila, among others, bagged nominations at the 53rd International Emmy Awards.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
International Emmy Awards 2025 nominees
International Emmy Awards 2025 nominations list Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals, 100 Years of Solitude, and Bluey, among others, are prominent entries at the 2025 International Emmy Awards

  • The winners for the International Emmy Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24

  • United Kingdom has led the nominations with 12, followed by Brazil with 8 and South Africa with 4

The International Emmys revealed the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy Awards on Thursday (September 25). The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced a roster of 64 International Emmys nominees across 16 categories and spanning 26 countries. United Kingdom leads the pack with 12 nominees, followed by Brazil with eight and South Africa with four.

From India, Netflix series Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Imtiaz Ali, received nominations in the Best Performance by an Actor and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories. BBC crime dramedy Ludwig, Hulu’s 1980s British drama Rivals, and Netflix’s 100 Years of Solitude also bagged nominations in multiple categories. Have a look at the full list of nominations for the 53rd International Emmy Awards.

International Emmy Awards 2025 nominations full list

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arts Programming

  • Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg, United Kingdom

  • DJ Mehdi: Made In France, France

  • Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed], Brazil

  • Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days, Japan

Best Performance (Actor)

  • Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, India

  • David Mitchell in Ludwig, United Kingdom

  • Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict], Spain

  • Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude, Colombia

Best Performance (Actress)

  • Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer, South Africa

  • Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You, United Kingdom

  • Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2, Mexico

  • Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point], Sweden

Comedy

  • Chicken Nugget, South Korea

  • Iris, France

  • Ludwig, United Kingdom

  • Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night], Mexico

TV Movie/Mini-Series

  • Amar Singh Chamkila, India

  • Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Germany

  • Lost Boys & Fairies, United Kingdom

  • Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death], Chile

Current Affairs

  • Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, United Kingdom

  • Philippines: Diving for Gold, France

  • Repórter Record Investigao: Desaparecidos Forados [Enforced Disappearances], Brazil

  • Walk the Line, Singapore

Documentary

  • Hell Jumper, United Kingdom

  • King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones, France

  • O Prazer Meu [It’s My Pleasure], Brazil

  • School Ties, South Africa

Drama Series

  • Las Azules [Women in Blue], Mexico

  • Bad Boy, Israel

  • Koek [Cake], South Africa

  • Rivals, United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

  • Bluey, Australia

  • Lamput – Season 4, Singapore

  • Lupi e Baduki, Brazil

  • Muumilaakso – Season 4 [Moominvalley], Finland

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

  • Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What was it like in the GDR?], Germany

  • Bora, O Pódio Nosso , Brazil

  • Kids Like Us, United Kingdom

  • Playroom Live, South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

  • Fallen, United Kingdom

  • Luz, Brazil

  • Prefects, Kenya

  • Shut UP, Norway

  • Fantstico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side, Brazil

  • The Gangs of Haiti, United Kingdom

  • Gaza, Search for Life, Qatar

  • Syria – The Truth Coming Out, Sweden

Non-Scripted Entertainment

  • Big Brother: Canada – Season 12, Canada

  • Love is Blind: Habibi, United Arab Emirates

  • Quin es la Mscara? – Season 6 [The Masked Singer], Mexico

  • Shaolin Heroes, Denmark

Short-Form Series

  • Beyond Dancing, Hong Kong SAR, China

  • La mdiatrice [The Mediator], Canada

  • My Dead Mom, Canada

  • Todo se Transforma – Season 4 [Change is Everything], Argentina

Sports Documentary

  • Argentina ‘78, Argentina

  • Chasing the Sun 2, South Africa

  • It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football, Spain

  • Sven, United Kingdom

Telenovela

  • Deha [The Good & The Bad], Turkey

  • Mania de Voc [Crazy About You], azil

  • Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas], ain

  • Valle Salvaje, Spain

77th Primetime Emmy winners - Instagram/Emmys
Emmys 2025 Winners List: The Studio Dominates With 13 Wins, Followed By The Penguin And Adolescence

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

International Emmy Awards 2025 date, venue

The winners for the International Emmy Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24. International Academy president & CEO Bruce L Paisner, in a statement, shared, "As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry," and added, "New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honour their remarkable achievements."

Published At:
