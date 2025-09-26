Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals, 100 Years of Solitude, and Bluey, among others, are prominent entries at the 2025 International Emmy Awards
The winners for the International Emmy Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24
United Kingdom has led the nominations with 12, followed by Brazil with 8 and South Africa with 4
The International Emmys revealed the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy Awards on Thursday (September 25). The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced a roster of 64 International Emmys nominees across 16 categories and spanning 26 countries. United Kingdom leads the pack with 12 nominees, followed by Brazil with eight and South Africa with four.
From India, Netflix series Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Imtiaz Ali, received nominations in the Best Performance by an Actor and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories. BBC crime dramedy Ludwig, Hulu’s 1980s British drama Rivals, and Netflix’s 100 Years of Solitude also bagged nominations in multiple categories. Have a look at the full list of nominations for the 53rd International Emmy Awards.
International Emmy Awards 2025 nominations full list
Arts Programming
Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg, United Kingdom
DJ Mehdi: Made In France, France
Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed], Brazil
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days, Japan
Best Performance (Actor)
Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, India
David Mitchell in Ludwig, United Kingdom
Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict], Spain
Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude, Colombia
Best Performance (Actress)
Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer, South Africa
Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You, United Kingdom
Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2, Mexico
Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point], Sweden
Comedy
Chicken Nugget, South Korea
Iris, France
Ludwig, United Kingdom
Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night], Mexico
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Amar Singh Chamkila, India
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Germany
Lost Boys & Fairies, United Kingdom
Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death], Chile
Current Affairs
Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, United Kingdom
Philippines: Diving for Gold, France
Repórter Record Investigao: Desaparecidos Forados [Enforced Disappearances], Brazil
Walk the Line, Singapore
Documentary
Hell Jumper, United Kingdom
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones, France
O Prazer Meu [It’s My Pleasure], Brazil
School Ties, South Africa
Drama Series
Las Azules [Women in Blue], Mexico
Bad Boy, Israel
Koek [Cake], South Africa
Rivals, United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Bluey, Australia
Lamput – Season 4, Singapore
Lupi e Baduki, Brazil
Muumilaakso – Season 4 [Moominvalley], Finland
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What was it like in the GDR?], Germany
Bora, O Pódio Nosso , Brazil
Kids Like Us, United Kingdom
Playroom Live, South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
Fallen, United Kingdom
Luz, Brazil
Prefects, Kenya
Shut UP, Norway
Fantstico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side, Brazil
The Gangs of Haiti, United Kingdom
Gaza, Search for Life, Qatar
Syria – The Truth Coming Out, Sweden
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Big Brother: Canada – Season 12, Canada
Love is Blind: Habibi, United Arab Emirates
Quin es la Mscara? – Season 6 [The Masked Singer], Mexico
Shaolin Heroes, Denmark
Short-Form Series
Beyond Dancing, Hong Kong SAR, China
La mdiatrice [The Mediator], Canada
My Dead Mom, Canada
Todo se Transforma – Season 4 [Change is Everything], Argentina
Sports Documentary
Argentina ‘78, Argentina
Chasing the Sun 2, South Africa
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football, Spain
Sven, United Kingdom
Telenovela
Deha [The Good & The Bad], Turkey
Mania de Voc [Crazy About You], azil
Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas], ain
Valle Salvaje, Spain
International Emmy Awards 2025 date, venue
The winners for the International Emmy Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24. International Academy president & CEO Bruce L Paisner, in a statement, shared, "As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry," and added, "New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honour their remarkable achievements."