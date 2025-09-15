Emmys 2025: The Studio Dominates With 13 Wins, Followed By The Penguin, Severance, Adolescence | Check List Of Winners

Emmys 2025 full list of winners: The Studio, Adolescence, and The Pitt were among the big winners of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emmys 2025 winners
77th Primetime Emmy winners Photo: Instagram/Emmys
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Studio was the biggest winner of the night, bagging 13 Emmys, the most by a comedy series ever

  • 15-year-old Owen Cooper won the Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence

  • Severance was the most-nominated series at Emmys 2025

Emmys 2025 winners list: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday (September 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze made his Emmy hosting debut. Celebs from all walks of life attended the prestigious award night. Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio scripted history by clinching 13 awards, including acting, directing and writing and becoming the most awarded comedy series in its first season. 

Adolescence bagged four awards in the limited series categories. Owen Cooper. Owen Cooper, 15, has become the youngest ever male Emmy winner by winning the best supporting actor.

Here's the Emmys 2025 full winner list

Best drama series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt – Winner
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – Winner

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio – Winner
What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence – Winner
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Related Content
Related Content

Talk series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – Winner

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence – Winner
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – Winner
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – Winner
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner
Saturday Night Live

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – Winner
SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – Winner
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – Winner
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – Winner
Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor – Winner
Joe Sachs – The Pitt
R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
Dan Erickson – Severance
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Mike White – The White Lotus

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner
Saturday Night Live

Directing for a drama series

Janus Metz – Andor
Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
John Wells – The Pitt
Jessica Lee – Severance
Ben Stiller – Severance
Adam Randall – Slow Horses – Winner
Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence – Winner
Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver – The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
Nicole Kassell – Sirens
Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day

Directing for a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen – The Studio – Winner

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – Winner
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Reality competition program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – Winner

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – Winner
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance – Winner
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance – Winner
John Turturro – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – Winner
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks – Winner

Lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio – Winner
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  5. Day In Pics: September 14, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

Latest Stories

  1. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  2. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  4. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  5. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  6. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

  7. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur

  8. Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued