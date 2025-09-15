Emmys 2025: The Studio Dominates With 13 Wins, Followed By The Penguin, Severance, Adolescence | Check List Of Winners

Emmys 2025 winners list: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday (September 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze made his Emmy hosting debut. Celebs from all walks of life attended the prestigious award night. Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio scripted history by clinching 13 awards, including acting, directing and writing and becoming the most awarded comedy series in its first season.