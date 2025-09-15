Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder nabbed her first Emmy win after four consecutive nominations
In her acceptance speech, she drew attention to Gaza and Trump's stance on immigration
In the press room, she highlighted why she sees the boycott of Israeli film institutions as imperative
Accepting her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder shouted, "Go Birds, f--k ICE, and free Palestine". The CBS, airing the stream, bleeped out her voice when she said "f--k ICE." In India, Hotstar muted the expletive as well.
Einbinder has been nominated four different times for her role as comedy writer Ava Daniels. Her co-star Jean Smart accepted her fourth win for the HBO series. Hacks raked in 14 Emmy nominations this year. In the press room, Einbinder explained why she had to address Gaza, "I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state," she said in the pressroom. She told reporters that she has friends who are frontline workers in northern Gaza providing medical treatment to Palestinians in need, from school children to pregnant women.
Emphasizing her support for Film Workers for Palestine's pledge, with thousands of Hollywood stars boycotting Israeli film institutions, she added, "the pledge doesn't boycott individuals. It only boycotts institutions complicit in genocide". Paramount, parent company of CBS, which broadcast this year’s ceremony, publicly rejected the boycott, saying it does not support “silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality.”
Einbinder has consistently used her social media to highlight the conflict, reposting appeals from Artists4Ceasefire, an organisation urging leaders to act against “unprecedented levels of starvation” in Gaza. In July, she co-signed a statement demanding an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted aid to civilians, and the release of hostages. Fellow Hacks actor Megan Stalter and F1 actor Javier Bardem were among the stars who wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins on the Emmys red carpet, exhorting end to Israel's military assault.