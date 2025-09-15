Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

Einbinder has been nominated four different times for her role as comedy writer Ava Daniels. Her co-star Jean Smart accepted her fourth win for the HBO series. Hacks raked in 14 Emmy nominations this year. In the press room, Einbinder explained why she had to address Gaza, "I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state," she said in the pressroom. She told reporters that she has friends who are frontline workers in northern Gaza providing medical treatment to Palestinians in need, from school children to pregnant women.