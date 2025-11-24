Bird Hit Damages Indigo Aircraft in Dehradun; All 186 Passengers Safe

An Indigo flight from Mumbai was damaged after a bird hit its nose on landing at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport.
All 186 passengers on board were reported safe, officials said.
Airport authorities carried out a detailed inspection and safety audit of the runway following the incident.
An Indigo plane carrying passengers from Mumbai was damaged after being struck by a bird on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, officials said, adding that all 186 passengers on board are safe.
They said the incident occurred around 6:45 pm when a bird struck the nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived here from Mumbai, after landing on the runway.
Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway.