'Hollow Words': Gouri Kishan Refuses To Accept YouTuber's Apology After His Body Shaming Remark

Gouri Kishan, slamming the YouTuber's apology, said that she doesn't accept "performative remorse or hollow words"
She asked him to "do better"
YouTuber RS Karthik, recently asked Gouri about her weight during a press meet of her film Others
YouTuber RS Karthik, recently issued an apology after his questions on actor Gouri Kishan's weight at a promotional event for her film, Others. In his apology video, he claimed his intention was not to hurt Gouri and that his question was misconstrued. Gouri has refused to accept his apology. The actress said she won't accept "performative remorse or hollow words."
Gouri Kishan responds to YouTuber's apology who body-shamed her
On Monday, Gouri shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), and slammed the YouTuber. "An apology without accountability isn't an apology at all. Especially when it's brushed off with "she misunderstood the question - it was just a fun one," or worse - "I didn't body-shame anyone. Let me be clear. I won't accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik," she wrote.
What did the YouTuber ask Gouri at the event?
During the press conference in Chennai, Karthik, who runs a YouTube channel, asked Gouri about her weight. Gouri slammed him for his sexist remark and there was a heated argument between them.
"How does my weight concern you in any way? How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented," the actor said.
Gouri's statement on the incident
Later, she also issued a statement where she said that comments or questions targeted towards a person's body or appearance are "inappropriate."
"This not new but still prevalent—normalising body shaming in jest, while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. I hope this will be a reminder to everyone who has felt this way that we are allowed to speak up. We are allowed to express our discomfort, question when wronged, and work towards stopping this cycle," she wrote.