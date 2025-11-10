AMMA President Calls Out YouTuber's Apology To Gouri Kishan Over His Body-Shaming Question: Body Language Said Otherwise

AMMA president has slammed the YouTuber's apology who stirred controversy by asking body shaming question to actress Gouri Kishan.

Gouri Kishan body-shaming incident
AMMA president slams YouTuber's apology to Gouri Kishan Photo: Instagram/Gouri Kishan
  • YouTuber who body shamed Gouri Kishan apologised to the actress after facing backlash for his sexist question

  • He said that it was a fun question and he didn't mean to body shame anyone

  • Shwetha Menon, the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), calling out the YouTuber, said that the she doesn't feel that his statement was an apology

Actress Gouri Kishan recently called out YouTube vlogger RS Karthik for his body-shaming question during a press conference for the Tamil film Others. The YouTuber later publicly apologised to Gouri Kishan, saying that he didn't mean to body shame anyone. AMMA president has slammed his apology.

YouTuber apologises to Gouri Kishan for sexist remarks

Manorama obtained a video, where the YouTuber, in his defense, said, “I have been very disturbed these past few days because of what has happened. I posed the question a certain way and she interpreted it differently, and she called it stupid. It was meant to be a fun question and I didn't mean to body shame anyone.”

He added “If she has been hurt in any way in this whole episode, since everyone is in support of her now, I think I should also reconsider what I said. I apologise for that episode. I didn't have any other motives for asking that question. Sorry.”

AMMA calls out YouTuber's apology

Actor Shwetha Menon, the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), slamming the YouTuber, said that the she doesn't feel that his statement was an apology. “His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan— irrespective of any industry,” she said.

About Gouri Kishan's body-shaming incident

At the promotional event of the film on Thursday, Gouri's co-star was asked a question about her weight. Calling out the YouTuber, Gouri asked him, “How does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film?”

“My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented,” the actor said.

The video went viral on social media and Gouri was hailed for standing her ground. She received love and support from several celebs and film bodies. Gouri also issued a statement on social media on the entire incident.

