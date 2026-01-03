Jharkhand Vs Kerala Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHKD Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025-26 Elite Group A clash between Jharkhand and Kerala on Saturday, January 3, at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

File photo of Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan. | Photo: File
In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Round 5, Jharkhand take on Kerala in an Elite Group A encounter at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Jharkhand, third in Group A, have won three games in a row after their opening round defeat to Karnataka. Ishan Kishan’s side secured a dominant nine-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in their last outing. Kerala, meanwhile, ended a two-match losing streaking with a two-wicket win over Rajasthan, and will look to keep their good form intact.

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match.

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Jharkhand: Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk) (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Rajandeep Singh, Md Kounain Quraishi, Vikash Singh, Manishi, Shubham Singh.

Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Eden Apple Tom, Vignesh Puthur.

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full Squads

Jharkhand: Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk) (c), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Rajandeep Singh, Md Kounain Quraishi, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shubham Singh, Ishan Kishan, Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Shubh Sharma.

Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal (c), Krishna Prasad, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple Tom, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, Ahammed Imran, Abhishek P Nair, Biju Narayanan, Abhishek Nair, Abhijith Praveen V, Akhil Scaria, KM Asif.

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match between Jharkhand and Kerala will not be live-streamed or televised on the JioHotstar or Star Sports Network channels in India. You can follow our coverage of the match live on Outlook India.

