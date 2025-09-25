Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh faced flak for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. When the trailer of the film was released in June this year, Diljit and the film's team received brickbats for their collaboration with Hania, amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and other film bodies, even demanded a ban on Dosanjh and urged others not to cast him in the future. The film body even appealed the government to blacklist Diljit, revoke his passport and citizenship.