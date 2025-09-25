Diljit Dosanjh clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed before the Pahalgam Terror attack, but the match between India and Pakistan was played after the attack
The singer also said that Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation
Dosanjh said he has many answers, but chooses to remain quiet
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh faced flak for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. When the trailer of the film was released in June this year, Diljit and the film's team received brickbats for their collaboration with Hania, amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and other film bodies, even demanded a ban on Dosanjh and urged others not to cast him in the future. The film body even appealed the government to blacklist Diljit, revoke his passport and citizenship.
Diljit has finally broken his silence at the recent concert in Malaysia. He spoked about the Sardaar Ji 3 row, Pahalgam attack and India-Pak match.
Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaar Ji 3 controversy
Diljit clarified that his film was shot before the Pahalgam terror attack, but the match between India and Pakistan was played after the attack. He also said he has many answers but has remained silent.
In one video that has gone viral, Diljit can be seen saluting the National Flag. He said, "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect." Taking permission from the audience, he spoke in Punjabi, "When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."
Diljit on Pahalgam attack and India-Pak match
Reacting to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April, that took several lives, the singer said, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."
Diljit then referred to the recent India and Pakistan match on September 14 for the Asia Cup. The former won the match. It was India's first match against Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack.
Diljit on why he was silent on the row
Slamming the national media, the Lover singer said that they tried their best to portray him as anti-national, but "Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation."
He said, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn't say anything…There are a lot of things more to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s***.”