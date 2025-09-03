Diljit Dosanjh Exits No Entry 2, Confirms Boney Kapoor: We Have Parted In Good Spirits

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has finally confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh is no more part of No Entry 2. Here's why.

Earlier, reports claimed that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had stepped out of No Entry 2 because of creative differences. Later, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is producing the sequel, refuted the claims. He told Hindustan Times that they had date issues, but "certainly not creative differences". "That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out," he had said. Now, in a new interview, Boney has confirmed Diljit's exit from No Entry 2.

Diljit Dosanjh is no more part of No Entry 2

Kapoor told NDTV, “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.”

No Entry 2, a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, was scheduled to go on floors in October 2025 with its new cast including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Dosanjh. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the first part.

It seems Diljit is currently busy with his music career. He recently announced his Aura Tour 2025, which will kick-start on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur, followed by performances in Hong Kong, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland and will end with its last show in Bangkok on December 7.

Boney Kapoor on casting of No Entry 2

Earlier, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney expressed regret for not being able to retain the original trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, in the sequel. He said, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved."

