Boney Kapoor Moves Madras High Court Alleging Three People 'Unlawfully' Claiming Sridevi's Chennai Property

The disputed property, located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, was reportedly bought by Sridevi on April 19, 1988.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Boney Kapoor Sridevi Chennai property
Boney Kapoor has filed a petition in the Madras High Court over claims on Sridevi's Chennai property Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Boney Kapoor filed a legal plea against three people for illegally claiming Sridevi's Chennai property

  • The disputed property is located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai

  • It was reportedly bought by Sridevi on April 19, 1988

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court to file a petition against three individuals, alleging that they are unlawfully claiming ownership of his late wife Sridevi's Chennai property, which is used as a farmhouse retreat by his family.

Boney Kapoor files plea against three people

A report in The Hindu states that Boney filed a legal plea against three people, calling their attempt “fraud”. The disputed property, located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, was reportedly bought by Sridevi on April 19, 1988, from a person named M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. The property was mutually divided by Mudaliar’s family in 1960, and based on this agreement, the actress legally purchased it.

Boney has now alleged that three individuals: a woman and her two sons, have started claiming legal rights over the plot. The woman alleges she is the second wife of one of Mudaliar’s sons, whom she married in 1975. Challenging this claim, the producer argued that the man’s first wife was alive until 1999, which makes the alleged second marriage illegal.

Boney Kapoor on changing the entire cast in No Entry 2 - Instagram/IMDb
No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 69-year-old also questioned the jurisdiction of the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar for issuing a legal heirship certificate to those individuals. He urged the Madras High Court to revoke the certificate and prevent any transfer of ownership.

After hearing Kapoor's plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and arrive at a decision within four weeks.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, and they had two daughters: Janhvi and Khushi. The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was found dead of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai.

Boney Kapoor's birthday wish for Sridevi - Instagram/Boney Kapoor
Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Recalls Special Memory From His Wife's 27th Birthday In Chennai

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  3. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  5. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Challenge

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Win Over 19-Year-Old

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win