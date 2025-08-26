Boney Kapoor Moves Madras High Court Alleging Three People 'Unlawfully' Claiming Sridevi's Chennai Property

Boney Kapoor filed a legal plea against three people for illegally claiming Sridevi's Chennai property
The disputed property is located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai
It was reportedly bought by Sridevi on April 19, 1988
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court to file a petition against three individuals, alleging that they are unlawfully claiming ownership of his late wife Sridevi's Chennai property, which is used as a farmhouse retreat by his family.
Boney Kapoor files plea against three people
A report in The Hindu states that Boney filed a legal plea against three people, calling their attempt “fraud”. The disputed property, located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, was reportedly bought by Sridevi on April 19, 1988, from a person named M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. The property was mutually divided by Mudaliar’s family in 1960, and based on this agreement, the actress legally purchased it.
Boney has now alleged that three individuals: a woman and her two sons, have started claiming legal rights over the plot. The woman alleges she is the second wife of one of Mudaliar’s sons, whom she married in 1975. Challenging this claim, the producer argued that the man’s first wife was alive until 1999, which makes the alleged second marriage illegal.
The 69-year-old also questioned the jurisdiction of the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar for issuing a legal heirship certificate to those individuals. He urged the Madras High Court to revoke the certificate and prevent any transfer of ownership.
After hearing Kapoor's plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and arrive at a decision within four weeks.
Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, and they had two daughters: Janhvi and Khushi. The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was found dead of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai.