Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Recalls Special Memory From His Wife's 27th Birthday In Chennai

On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife and actress with heartfelt posts.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sridevis 62nd birth anniversary
Boney Kapoor's birthday wish for Sridevi Photo: Instagram/Boney Kapoor
Sridevi, Indian cinema’s first female superstar, is known for her stellar performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Sadma, Lamhe, Pathinaru Vayathinile, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, Laadla, English Vinglish, Mom, and many others. She passed away in 2018, in Dubai. Today, August 13, marks the 62nd birthday of the legendary cinema icon. On the special occasion, Boney Kapoor shared heartwarming posts for his late wife.

Boney Kapoor's birthday wish for Sridevi

In the wee hours of this morning, Boney took to his Instagram handle to share two birthday posts for his wife, Sridevi. In the first post, he shared a beautiful throwback photo of the actress and wrote, "Yesssss You are not 62 today . You are 26 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘Happy birthday we are still reliving all your happy birthdays (sic)".

Their daughter Janhvi Kapoor re-shared the post on her Instagram Story.

The second one is a candid picture of Sridevi and Boney from the actress' 27th birthday in Chennai. Sharing an interesting anecdote, the filmmaker wrote, "In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught I was teasing her ☺️☺️☺️☺️(sic)."

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi - Instagram
Boney Kapoor Breaks His Silence On The Prospect Of A Sridevi Biopic: I Will Not Allow This To Happen

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi - null
Boney Kapoor Finally Breaks Silence On Sridevi's Death: She Used To Starve To Look Good, Had Blackouts

BY Garima Das

Sridevi's death

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, a few months before Janhvi's debut movie Dhadak. The veteran actress was found dead of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai, where she was staying with her family for a wedding. She was 54.

Her last film was Mom (2017).

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

