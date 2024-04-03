Boney Kapoor Breaks His Silence On The Prospect Of A Sridevi Biopic: I Will Not Allow This To Happen

In a conversation with DNA, Boney Kapoor was asked about whether the audience will get to see a biopic on the late actor Sridevi. The producer quashed the idea of a biopic and said that he would not allow that to happen out of respect for the actor. He said, “She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."