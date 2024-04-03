Boney Kapoor Breaks His Silence On The Prospect Of A Sridevi Biopic: I Will Not Allow This To Happen

Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film – ‘Maidaan.’ As the producer is going around for the promotion of the film, he was recently asked about the possibility of a biopic based on his late wife, Sridevi. He revealed that he has no intention of making this biopic and neither is he going to allow anyone to make it.
In a conversation with DNA, Boney Kapoor was asked about whether the audience will get to see a biopic on the late actor Sridevi. The producer quashed the idea of a biopic and said that he would not allow that to happen out of respect for the actor. He said, “She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."
Sridevi has been hailed as India's first female superstar. With a captivating screen presence, the actor started as a child artist in South Indian cinema. From there, she made her way into Bollywood and charmed the audience with her versatile roles. With a career spanning over four decades, she has worked in over 300 films. Even after her untimely demise in 2018, the actor continues to be remembered fondly by her fans. ‘English Vinglish’ was her last Bollywood film. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role as Shashi Godbole.
Kapoor’s firm answer has revealed that there will never be a Sridevi biopic till the time he is alive. He married Sridevi in 1996. The actor died in 2018. They have two children together, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.