Anees Bazmee REACTS To Anil Kapoor-Boney Kapoor’s Tiff Over 'No Entry 2' Casting'

Boney Kapoor, in an recent interview, revealed that Anil is not talking to him as he is angry over 'No Entry 2' casting.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Anees Bazmee on Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's tiff Photo: Instagram
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor in an interview, recently revealed that he is not in talking terms with brother Anil Kapoor over 'No Entry 2' casting. Boney is making 'No Entry' sequel with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee who helmed the original as well. Anees has now reacted to the tiff between Boney and Anil. 

When Anees Bazmee was told about the alleged fight between Boney and Anil, he was surprised. He told Hindustan Times, "This is news to me. Thodi bahut naraazgi hogi'' and added, "I haven't been able to speak to Boney ji as I was busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3."

He added, ''No Entry (2005) was an important film. Agar uske sequel mein nahin hain toh naturally aadmi ko hurt hoga. Boney ji must have had his reasons, too.”

For the unvered, Anees Bazmee and Anil Kapoor worked together in 'Pagalpanti' (2019) and 'Welcome' (2007) apart from 'No Entry'.

Boney Kapoor Reveals Anil Kapoor Is 'Angry' And 'Not Talking' To Him Properly Over 'No Entry 2' Casting

However, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director is positive that the Kapoor brothers will reconcile. "They are brothers... Tomorrow they will meet and hug each other. They both love each other," he said.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Boney said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did".

Boney also gave the reason behind casting Varun, Arjun and Diljit in the movie. “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting,'' he said.

On the work front, Anees is currently busy with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' that has Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dirmi and Vidya Balan. The shooting has already started. 

While Boney is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production, 'Maidaan' that is all set to hit the screens on April 10. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. The final trailer of 'Maidaan' was unveiled today. 

