Boney Kapoor Reveals Anil Kapoor Is 'Angry' And 'Not Talking' To Him Properly Over 'No Entry 2' Casting

Boney revealed that Anil has not been talking to him properly ever since the news after the 'No Entry 2' cast leaked online.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Photo: Instagram
'No Entry' starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly was a blockbuster. The 2005 film was produced by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. In an interview, Boney revealed that Anil has not been talking to him properly ever since the news after the 'No Entry 2' cast leaked online. Boney said that Anil wanted to be a part of 'No Entry' sequel, but there was “no space". 

As per reports, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh are part of 'No Entry 2'. Boney told Zoom, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did".

Boney also gave the reason behind casting Varun, Arjun and Diljit in the movie. “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting,'' he said.

The filmmaker further said, “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see."

As per a report in Pinkvilla, 'No Entry' sequel will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens next year. Interestingly, the original will clock 20 years in 2025.

On the professional front, Boney is currently gearing up for the release of his production, 'Maidaan', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. After several delays, the film is finally releasing on April 10. 

