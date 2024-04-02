Late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. During a recent interview, Boney Kapoor recalled an interesting incident from the days he was dating Sridevi. Boney, who was married at the time when he first met Sridevi, shared his mother’s shocking reaction when she first noticed that he had feelings for Sridevi.
During a chat with Zoom TV, Boney revealed that his first wife — Mona Shourie Kapoor — was aware of his feelings for Sridevi, but it was his mother who decided to take things into her own hands. Sharing how she asked Sridevi to tie him a rakhi, Boney recalled, “My mother could see (my feelings for Sridevi). On one of the Raksha Bandhans, she gave a thaali (puja plate) with Rakhi to Sridevi and asked her to tie me a Rakhi (laughs). Sridevi just went to the room and I told her, ‘Don’t worry, don’t bother, keep this thaali here.’ She didn’t understand what the rakhi was all about.”
He further shared that his love for Sridevi was there, and he had to woo her for almost five to six years before he reached a good space with her.
Boney was married to Mona and she realised he had feelings for Sridevi since he went out of his way to do a few things for Sridevi. “I do feel guilty but I was very honest with my wife, Arjun’s mother, Mona. She very well knew what my feelings were for Sri. In fact, Sri had stayed in the house much before we got married. I went out of my way for a lot of things where she is concerned. So (Mona) could see it,” Boney added.
Boney has two children from his first marriage with Mona – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor), and two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor — with Sridevi.
He is now looking forward to Ajay Devgn-starrer sports-drama film ‘Maidaan’. Backed by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, it is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid on April 10.