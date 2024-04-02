Boney Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Salman Khan And Arjun Kapoor’s Fallout

Talking about Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s strained relationship, Boney Kapoor said in the interview, “I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife) but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said that, ‘Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.’ He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor. He made him lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned. Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman.”