Boney Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Salman Khan And Arjun Kapoor’s Fallout

Boney Kapoor has been in the headlines for his upcoming production venture ‘Maidaan’. He has been going all over town and giving interviews and trying to create the necessary buzz for the movie. He was recently talking to News18 Showsha when he spoke about the fallout between his son Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan, who is known as Arjun Kapoor’s mentor.
Talking about Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s strained relationship, Boney Kapoor said in the interview, “I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife) but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said that, ‘Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.’ He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor. He made him lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned. Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman.”
The relationship between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor has strained in the past decade or so. Arjun Kapoor was dating Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan, but the two broke up in 2005. Arjun Kapoor is now dating Malaika Arora, who is Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife. All of this cumulatively has reportedly put a strain on the bond between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor. However, neither of them has ever spoken about it openly and they always maintain their good wishes for each other.
But has this strain in Arjun Kapoor’s relation with Salman Khan impacted Boney Kapoor’s equation with Salman Khan as well? “(Their fall out) has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big hearted, warm hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him,” adds Boney Kapoor in the interview.