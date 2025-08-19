Key Constitutional Bills To Be Tabled Tomorrow? Speculation Rife On Jammu And Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on X sparks rumours of possible restoration of statehood. However, reports say three Bills may be introduced to provide framework for removal of ministers, including Chief Ministers, in certain conditions.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Article 370 abrogation anniversary
Article 370 abrogation anniversary Photo; PTI/S Irfan
Summary
  • Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs requests Lok Secretariat to include three key Bills in list of business for the next two days.

  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah set off speculations after cryptic post on X on Tuesday night, saying, ‘Can’t take any more of this.'

  • Reports says the Bill will seek amendments to allow L-G to remove any minister arrested or detained in some specific circumstances.

The government is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has requested the Lok Secretariat to include the Bill in its list of business for August 20 and August 21, 2025.

Three other bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, are also likely to be introduced.

While social media is abuzz with speculations about possible restoration of the much-awaited statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, following a report in The Tribune newspaper, there is no official word on the subject yet.

Senior National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party leaders said they had "no knowledge about the developments".

The resumption of Monsoon session on Wednesday should clear the air.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been vocal about his demands for restoration of statehood further set off speculations after dropping a cryptic post on X on Tuesday night saying, ": ‘Can’t take any more of this."

However, some reports on Tuesday night suggest that the speculations might be incorrect and that the Bill will seek amendments to allow the government to remove any minister from office, following his or her arrest or detention for "more than thirty days" for any offence that would allow for imprisonment over five years.

Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory on 5 August 2019, and Ladakh hived off as another Union Territory, after the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 which granted special constitutional status to the erstwhile state .

The central government had, however, promised to restore statehood eventually. However, no deadline has been set for the same.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

