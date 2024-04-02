Art & Entertainment

Boney Kapoor Wishes Ajay Devgn On Birthday, Says He Has 'Emerged As One Of Most Valuable Actors'

As Ajay Devgn turned 55 on Tuesday, producer Boney Kapoor wished the star and said that the actor has emerged as one of most valuable actors in the country.

Boney, who is producing the Ajay-starrer ‘Maidaan’, took to X (formerly called Twitter), to wish the actor, who will bring life to the story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

The producer wrote: “With his passion for cinema, versatility in roles, powerhouse performances and commitment to his art, Ajay has emerged as one of most valuable actors in our country.”

Boney then wished him a year full of health, happiness and prosperity.

“Wishing @ajaydevgn a very Happy Birthday. Pray for a healthy, prosperous year full of happiness ahead. #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn,” he added.

The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionised the sport in India. His contribution in football, the Indian Football Team was reportedly called 'Brazil of Asia' where they played in a 4-2-4 formation.

The film is scheduled to release on April 10. It also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

