'Heeramandi' On Netflix Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Perfectly Blends Courtesans' Strength, Depth, Significance In A Tale Of Love, Liberation

Manisha Koirala, who has reunited with SLB after 18 years, shines as Mallikajaan. She plays the matriarch of a brothel named Shahi Mahal and controls the entire Lahore. Mallikajaan is fearless and authoritative. 'Heeramandi' is indeed a great comeback for Koirala. Aditi Rao Hydari plays Mallikajaan's daughter Bibbojaan who pulls off her part well. She mostly does the talking with her eyes. She has a very sharp mind and fights against the British with compassion and dedication. Sonakshi Sinha is seen as Fareedan who is very sharp and intelligent. She is the daughter of Mallikajaan’s elder sister. She is full of vices and wants to avenge the injustice done to her mother. Richa Chadha as Lajjojaan, Sharmin Segal Mehta as Alamzeb, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheedan, also play their part well. The Nawabs played Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan and Adhyayan Suman don't have much to offer yet do justice to what they were assigned to deliver.