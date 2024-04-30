When Manisha was asked about the difference she felt while working with Bhansali on ‘Khamoshi’ and now ‘Heeramandi’, she exclusively told Outlook India, “Basically, Khamoshi was shot beautifully and it was a sensitive topic to deal with. It is one of my best films till date. Bombay, Dil Se, Khomoshi – they all come in that category for me, and is one of my favorite films. Over the time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made bigger films with opulence and grandeur, and so beautiful. I loved Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it had some beautiful moments. But Heeramandi is a mega project, in that sense with so much drama. Coming to his style, he is a great filmmaker and he has a lot more in him that he has showcased till date.”