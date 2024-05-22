Art & Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi Says She Wants To Make A Sari For Sonam Kapoor After Actress Praises Her: I Am Falling Short Of Words

Sonam Kapoor had shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Instagram Story and asked her to make an outfit for her.

Nancy Tyagi and Sonam Kapoor
Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi recently made waves with her debut at the Cannes 2024 red carpet. Her impressive DIY outfit at the 77th edition of the Film Festival for her much love and appreciation from the fashion circuit. In fact, her DIY reel got the attention of Sonam Kapoor as well, who praised Nancy for the outfit. Sonam shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Instagram Story and even asked her to make an outfit for her.

Reacting to Sonam’s comments, Nancy mentioned, “Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai, it’s a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti. I am falling short of words. Sonam liked my saree outfit, so I would like to make a different kind of saree for her, maybe thoda bada pallaa rakh ke. I feel overwhelmed that all this is happening, just can’t believe it. Her sister Rhea also commented on my post, I would love to meet them both someday to create an outfit for them.”

Sharing her photos from the Cannes 2024 debut, she captioned them as, “Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

After her first appearance, Nancy wore  a saree that she made herself for her second look. She even shared a video of how she sourced the fabric for her second outfit and crafted it. Talking about creating her outfits from scratch, Nancy said, “As a child, I used to stitch my doll’s clothes, so there was this innate interest in the craft since the very beginning. And for my content on social media, my brother used to help me in shooting and editing the videos, I just had to stitch.”

