Grammy-Winner Tyla Goes Desi In Nancy Tyagi's Handmade Sari-inspired Ensemble And Bindi For Her India Visit

Grammy-winning singer Tyla, known for chartbusters like Chanel, Water and Shake Ah, made a stunning India debut at the Indian Sneaker Festival (Day 2) at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Apart from a 60-minute electrifying performance, the South-African sensation impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The 23-year-old turned 'desi queen' by wearing a bindi and ‘Mumbai’ written across her hair. She entered the stage with swag and greeted the crowd with 'Namaste Mumbai.' The bindi, the hair art and her warm gesture towards the audience show how Tyla embraced the Indian culture and tradition. She also donned a handmade saree-inspired ensemble by self-taught designer and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi.