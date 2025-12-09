Grammy-Winner Tyla Goes Desi In Nancy Tyagi's Handmade Sari-inspired Ensemble And Bindi For Her India Visit

Singer Tyla donned a handmade saree by self-taught designer and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi during her India debut.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Singer Tyla in saree
Singer Tyla in Nancy Tyagi-designer outfit Photo: Instagram/Tyla
Summary
  • Global sensation Tyla captivated the Mumbai audience at the Indian Sneaker Festival at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

  • She made her India debut before an estimated 60,000 crowd.

  • Apart from her stunning performance, the Grammy winner won the Indian hearts with her saree-inspired look.

Grammy-winning singer Tyla, known for chartbusters like Chanel, Water and Shake Ah, made a stunning India debut at the Indian Sneaker Festival (Day 2) at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Apart from a 60-minute electrifying performance, the South-African sensation impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The 23-year-old turned 'desi queen' by wearing a bindi and ‘Mumbai’ written across her hair. She entered the stage with swag and greeted the crowd with 'Namaste Mumbai.' The bindi, the hair art and her warm gesture towards the audience show how Tyla embraced the Indian culture and tradition. She also donned a handmade saree-inspired ensemble by self-taught designer and fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi.

Tyla in Nancy Tyagi-designed saree

The major highlight of Tyla's India visit was the saree-inspired outfit, designed by Nancy Tyagi, who became a global sensation after her debut at Cannes 2024 red carpet.

Sharing the pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, Tyla wrote, "SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to India for the first time, twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me… She is insane ilyyyy. Why this song banginggggg (sic)."

Tyla wore a mint-green, see-through saree-inspired ensemble which perfectly blended Indian tradition and contemporary fashion. It came with a pre-draped pallu, and a body-hugging skirt with a thigh-high slit. It also featured pleats and a floor-length train.

She paired the look with a bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline. For the accessories, Tyla wore a pair of stylish pumps, a multi-layered choker necklace, danglers, a haath phool and opted for a fancy nail extension. The Queen of Popiano completed her look with a gemstone-studded bindi.

The sparkling ensemble, which is a modern twist on a traditional look — perfectly blended elegance with drama. Tyla totally nailed it.

Nancy Tyagi on creating the outfit for Tyla

Nancy also shared a video on Instagram where she shared a glimpse of how she designed the outfit for Tyla. She said she wanted to "bring together the best of Indian heritage and her bold sense of style into one silhouette."

"It felt like a quiet intersection of cultures, coming alive through couture and intention," she added.

Towards the end of her post, Nancy thanked Tyla for trusting her with the creation.

