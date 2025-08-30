Shilpa Shetty paid a graceful tribute to the legendary Sridevi by recreating her Chandni look
She posed and danced to the iconic song of the film
The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle
Actress Shilpa Shetty is a fashion icon, and she can carry off any outfit like a total diva. Her latest photo shoot is proof that she is an ultimate style queen. The 50-year-old actress recreated legendary actress Sridevi's iconic Chandni look in the photo shoot. She donned a yellow saree to honour the late actress.
Shilpa Shetty channels her inner Chandni
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Shilpa shared a reel from the photo shoot where she was seen twirling in a bright yellow chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour. As the background track, she used the instrumental title track Tere Mere Honthon Pe of the 1989 film, starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.
Shilpa completed her look with a pearl necklace, yellow bangles and a yellow bindi.
She posed and danced while lip-syncing to the iconic song, crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Babla Mehta. "My ode to my forever OG Sriji #Chandni #Chandnivibes," she captioned the video.
Chandni, directed by Yash Chopra, is a cult classic, which received rave reviews for Sridevi’s stellar act, music, breathtaking visuals and aesthetics. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 37th National Awards.
Coming back to Shilpa, this year she hasn't hosted Ganapati festivities due to a bereavement in the family. The actress, who welcomes Ganapati into her home every year and has grand celebrations, in an official family statement shared, "Dear friends, With deep grief we regret to inform you, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations."