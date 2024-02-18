'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' had a decent opening as it collected a single-digit number of Rs 6.7 crore on Day 1. The first week collection of the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer was Rs 44.35 crore at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its second Saturday. On Day 8, on the second Friday, the film saw a drop as it minted only Rs 2.85 crore but on Day 9, the collections witnessed a surge. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' raked in Rs 5 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the rom-com now stands at Rs 52.2 nett crore in India.
It had an overall 21.30% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows had 10.99% occupancy, afternoon shows witnessed 19.84%, evening shows had an occupancy of 23.32% and night shows had 31.06%.
As per Maddock Films, the worldwide gross collection of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 8 days was Rs 89.61 crore.
Recently, when we asked producer and film business expert, Girish Johar if the film be able to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, he said, ''I doubt Rs 100 crore is on the radar. It's below the bar right now.''
He also said that 'TBMAUJ' will face competitions from Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370' and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk'. Their movies are releasing in theatres on February 23. Johar said, ''Both are good films. The trailer of both movies have been received well and they also have good tractions''. He also added, ''I would give a little more time. If these two films (Article 370 and Crakk) don't do well, it can still jump again. We have to wait and watch.''
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is directed by debutant directors, Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.