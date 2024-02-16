‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s sci-fi romantic comedy, has been performing decently at the box office since its release last week. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday. In its one week of release, the film’s nett domestic total now stands at Rs 44.60 crore. After seeing a huge jump in collections around Valentine’s Day, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has managed to stabilise itself due to zero competition at the box office.