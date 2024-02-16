‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s sci-fi romantic comedy, has been performing decently at the box office since its release last week. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday. In its one week of release, the film’s nett domestic total now stands at Rs 44.60 crore. After seeing a huge jump in collections around Valentine’s Day, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has managed to stabilise itself due to zero competition at the box office.
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is backed by Maddock Films and helmed by debutant director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. As for the world wide box office, it has passed the Rs 60 crore mark despite mixed reviews. As for overall Hindi occupancy on day 7, the film reported it to be 10.74 percent, with 12.25 percent in Mumbai from 802 shows, and around 10 percent in Delhi-NCR from 1071 shows.
Moving ahead, the film will face competition from the three new films slated to release now. They include Guru Randhawa’s acting debut ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaay’, also starring Saiee Manjrekar; Vidyut Jammal-Arjun Rampal’s ‘Crakk’; and Varun Grover’s directorial debut ‘All India Rank’.
Coming to the work lineup of Shahid and Kriti, the actor would next be seen as a cop in Deva, scheduled to release later this year. Kriti, on the other hand, is back on the silver screen in March with ‘The Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.