Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ saw a huge jump in terms of its box office collection on day six, thanks to the occasion of Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, the romantic comedy collected an estimated Rs 6.75 crore domestically, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film’s Wednesday numbers were in fact better than even its opening day, which was around Rs 6.70 crore. The film also benefited from the special buy-one-get-one-free offer on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Currently, the box office collections of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ stand at Rs 41.35 crore. Coming to its Thursday collections, the film is likely to end its first week of release by netting around Rs 43-44 crore. Meanwhile, globally, the film has passed the Rs 60 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Certainly, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ enjoyed a free run at the box office, with no major releases on the block. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ failed to generate much interest, and other films on the cards include Vidyut Jammal-starrer ‘Crakk’, and Varun Grover’s directorial debut ‘All India Rank’.
The next big film to be released is Ajay Devgn-starrer horror ‘Shaitaan’, followed by Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’, in March. Till then, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ can continue to woo audiences to the theatres and end its lifetime run with a respectable total amount.
Coming to Shahid Kapoor, he will next be seen in ‘Deva’, which is gearing to release later this year. Kriti Sanon will next be seen in March with ‘The Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.