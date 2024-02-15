The film’s Wednesday numbers were in fact better than even its opening day, which was around Rs 6.70 crore. The film also benefited from the special buy-one-get-one-free offer on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Currently, the box office collections of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ stand at Rs 41.35 crore. Coming to its Thursday collections, the film is likely to end its first week of release by netting around Rs 43-44 crore. Meanwhile, globally, the film has passed the Rs 60 crore mark at the worldwide box office.