'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', released on February 9, is in its first week. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie had a decent start as it earned Rs 6.7 crore at the box office. The first weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, the film witnessed a growth in its collections as it raked in Rs 9.65 crore and 10.75 crore respectively. On Day 4, on its first Monday, it witnessed a dip in its collections as it added only Rs 3.65 crore to its kitty. On Day 5, the collection was consistent as it minted Rs 3.85 crore. Earlier, trade experts predicted that 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is likely to perform well on February 14, on the Valentine's Day. So, let's see what producer and film business expert, Girish Johar has to say about it.