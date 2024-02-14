'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', released on February 9, is in its first week. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie had a decent start as it earned Rs 6.7 crore at the box office. The first weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, the film witnessed a growth in its collections as it raked in Rs 9.65 crore and 10.75 crore respectively. On Day 4, on its first Monday, it witnessed a dip in its collections as it added only Rs 3.65 crore to its kitty. On Day 5, the collection was consistent as it minted Rs 3.85 crore. Earlier, trade experts predicted that 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is likely to perform well on February 14, on the Valentine's Day. So, let's see what producer and film business expert, Girish Johar has to say about it.
He said, ''I am really hoping there is a certain jump in the collection. It's a little too early right now to predict and if it doubles on Monday, I will be more than happy. I expect good jump at the box office today.
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. When we asked Johar if the rom-com be able to reach or cross the coveted Rs 100 crore club, he said, ''I doubt Rs 100 crore is on the radar. It's below the bar right now. So, I think we have to take it day by day. I hope it jumps today and the jump will help in further box office collections''.
'TBMAUJ' has no major competitors at the box office as of now. But next week, on February 23, two movies are releasing- Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370' and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk'. Girish Johar feels that the Shahid-Kriti starrer will face a tough competition from these movies. He said, ''Both are good films. The trailer of both movies have been received well and they also have good tractions''.
He also said that it's too early to predict if 'TBMAUJ' will be a blockbuster. ''I would give a little more time. If these two films (Article 370 and Crakk) don't do well, it can still jump again. We have to wait and watch.'' he concluded.