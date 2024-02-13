'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon released on February 9. The movie had a decent start on Day 1 as it earned Rs 6.7 crore at the box office. On Day 2, it minted Rs 9.65 crore and on Day 3, it collected Rs 10.75 crore. On Day 4, on its first Monday, it witnessed a dip in its collections as 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' raked in only Rs 3.65 crore. The four-day collection of Shahid-Kriti starrer now stands at Rs 30.75 nett at the domestic market, as per a report in Sacnilk.