'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon released on February 9. The movie had a decent start on Day 1 as it earned Rs 6.7 crore at the box office. On Day 2, it minted Rs 9.65 crore and on Day 3, it collected Rs 10.75 crore. On Day 4, on its first Monday, it witnessed a dip in its collections as 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' raked in only Rs 3.65 crore. The four-day collection of Shahid-Kriti starrer now stands at Rs 30.75 nett at the domestic market, as per a report in Sacnilk.
It had an overall 11.06% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows: witnessed 8.67% occupancy, afternoon shows saw 10.21%, evening shows 10.75% and night shows 14.59%. The worldwide collection is Rs 55.10 crore.
Advertisement
As per Maddock Films, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has made highest overseas weekend collection by surpassing Shahid's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' as it earned 2.4 million dollars. It has also crossed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Kriti Sanon's, 'Ganapath'.
Advertisement
The movie has an advantage of this week and till February 23. Next week, Yami Gautam's 'Article 370' and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' are releasing. So, 'TBMAUJ' will face a tough competition from both movies.
Advertisement
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is directed by debutant directors, Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It revolves around the story of a robotic scientist (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot (played by Kriti Sanon). It didn't receive positive reviews despite so much of hype and promotions.
Advertisement
The sci-fi romantic comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.