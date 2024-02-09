‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ marks a refreshing departure from conventional cinema, delving into the complexities of human emotions and the evolving relationship between man and machine.

Directed by the dynamic duo of debutante filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this film presents a thought-provoking narrative that challenges societal norms and explores the blurred lines between humanity and artificial intelligence (AI).

At its core, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ revolves around the unlikely romance between Aryan (played with charm and depth by Shahid Kapoor), a talented robotic engineer, and SIFRA (portrayed with grace and nuance by the radiant Kriti Sanon), a humanoid android created by Aryan’s aunt (superbly portrayed by the veteran actress Dimple Kapadia).