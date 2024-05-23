With two major releases that worked well at the box office this year, Kriti Sanon is on a roll. The actor is riding high on the success. Recently, she took to her social media to share that it has been a decade for her in the industry. She shared a video that gave a glimpse of her journey in Bollywood to date and also penned a heartwarming note.
Taking to her Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a video where she revisited her career. The video contained snippets from her old interviews and also showed her in the roles that she has played throughout her career. She also penned a note and mentioned how she has grown as a person and an actor in all these years. She wrote, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt... ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here...”
Take a look at the post shared by Kriti Sanon here.
The actor thanked everyone who played a part in her career. She continued, “I’ve learned so so much, grown & evolved both as a person and an actor, found some lovely friends and beautiful equations, and made memories that will forever make me smile. Eternally grateful to each and every person who has been a part of my journey, supported me, believed in me, taught me, or even walked along some distance…And A big heartfelt Thank You to my fans and audiences for the constant love and support that has been my fuel!”
The post has fetched over 86K likes. Fans have reacted to the post by dropping congratulatory messages for the actor. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “You're doing wonders, Kriti. We all are so proud of you!! Your journey is so inspiring. You dreamt you tried, you became, and you succeeded… 10 years is a milestone. I can't believe I've been adoring you for 10 years… love you my best girl keep on shining because you're here to rule hearts… we Kritians are always with you.” A second fan wrote, “Congrats baby for your 10 years.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations on completing 10 years in the industry. You will keep entertaining all of us.”
Sanon made her Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014 with Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in ‘Crew’ where she shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.