Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Crew’s ‘Naina’ And Shubh’s ‘Bandana’ Make A Leaps-And-Bounds Entry To The Chart

An honourable mention is ‘Gulabi Sadi’ by Sanju Rathod, which also had a huge jump last week and came and sat on 11th position, just missing out the top 10 by one. I thought that maybe in a week’s time it would enter the top of the chart considering its immense popularity on Instagram Reels. But the song still sits strong on the 11th spot. Will it enter the top 10 in the coming week or will people lose interest in the song by the coming week? Well, we’ll have to wait and watch for that.