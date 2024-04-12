Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Crew’s ‘Naina’ And Shubh’s ‘Bandana’ Make A Leaps-And-Bounds Entry To The Chart

Art & Entertainment

As we enter another week of the year, here’s taking a look at some of the most trending songs that have rocked the nation this week.

Another week filled with numerous ups and downs in the music chart. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s songs are on the rise once again as the movie became free for viewership on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Animal’s songs continue to create ripples at the top. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ is still ruling the roost.

What’s new this week is the entry of two songs by leaps and bounds. Shubh’s ‘Bandana’ and ‘Crew’s ‘Naina’ has crossed mountains and seas and entered the top 10 trending chart this week. I’ve never seen any song jump 28 numbers to enter the top 10, and Shubh’s ‘Bandana’ has managed to do that.

With these two new entries a few songs have been pushed out. ‘One Love’ by Shubh has been pushed out of the top 10 and so is Arijit Singh-Jasleen Royal’s ‘Heeriye’. Both have been coming in an out of the top 10 for quite a few weeks, and now they’re once again thrown out of the top of the charts.

An honourable mention is ‘Gulabi Sadi’ by Sanju Rathod, which also had a huge jump last week and came and sat on 11th position, just missing out the top 10 by one. I thought that maybe in a week’s time it would enter the top of the chart considering its immense popularity on Instagram Reels. But the song still sits strong on the 11th spot. Will it enter the top 10 in the coming week or will people lose interest in the song by the coming week? Well, we’ll have to wait and watch for that.

Lots of ups and downs going on in the music charts. So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:

1. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)

2. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

3. ‘Husn’

4. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)

5. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

6. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)

7. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’

8. ‘Naina’ (‘Crew’)

9. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)

10. ‘Bandana’

