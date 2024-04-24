Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Morning ‘No Filter’ Golden Glow: 'Sun Plus Sunscreen'

Kriti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her travelling in the car. In the clip, she is seen pouting and flaunting a “golden glow” as sun rays fall on her face.
She captioned the clip: “Morning my sunshines! No filter, Sun plus sunscreen.”
It seems the actress is out on a shoot as she shared a video with her make-up artist. In the boomerang clip, the two are seen making funny faces.
She captioned the clip: “Lazzyy.”
Advertisement
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.