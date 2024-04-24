Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Morning ‘No Filter’ Golden Glow: 'Sun Plus Sunscreen'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon flaunted her perfect skin, which she revealed has "no filter.”

Instagram
Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kriti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her travelling in the car. In the clip, she is seen pouting and flaunting a “golden glow” as sun rays fall on her face.

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned the clip: “Morning my sunshines! No filter, Sun plus sunscreen.”

It seems the actress is out on a shoot as she shared a video with her make-up artist. In the boomerang clip, the two are seen making funny faces.

She captioned the clip: “Lazzyy.”

Kriti, who was recently seen in 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, is currently busy shooting for 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.

