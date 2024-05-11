Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity In Industry: Why Do Male Actors Get Paid 10 Times More For No Reason?

The 'Adipurush' actress also said that even producers justify the pay gap. She added, “A lot of the times, what the producers say is, recovery. The recovery happens with digital and satellite, which sort of happens before a film is released. Before the word kind of takes off. So to get that kind of budget from digital and satellite – because on digital and satellite, the male-centric films actually do very, very well as compared to a film on a girl. I think there's the difference''.