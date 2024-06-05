Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is all set to make a comeback with its season 3, and fans are excited to know who would be participating in the controversial reality show. Now as per recent reports, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has also been approached for it. For those caught unaware, Nupur has been part of the television series ‘Pop Kaun?’, apart from films like ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ and ‘Noorani Chehra’.
As reported by the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak, Nupur might feature in the reality show. Check out the tweet here:
Not just Nupur, it is believed that VJ Anusha Dandekar has also been approached for the show. The reports of Anusha being reached out for ‘Bigg Boss 3’ comes days after it was reported that ‘Heeramandi’ actor Jason Shah is being considered as well. The two were earlier dating, and made their relationship official in March 2017 before parting ways in 2021.
Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes earlier this year, Jason talked about his breakup and mentioned it was “rushed”. While he did not name Anusha, he added that his previous romantic relationship made him “wiser”.
Coming to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3', it will be hosted by Anil Kapoor. While the first season of the show was hosted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan replaced him as the host for season 2. It cannot go unnoticed that ‘Bigg Boss’ production house Endemol Shine had announced ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ with a poster of Salman, but the post was deleted later. Later, a teaser was released, featuring Anil Kapoor.