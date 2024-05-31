'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Promo: Anil Kapoor Assures 'Khaas' Season As He Replaces Salman Khan As Host

'Bigg Boss' is one of the most watched shows on television. The makers also experimented with its OTT format in 2021 and it was a huge success. The first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the second season, respectively. Actor Anil Kapoor is the new host of season three of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. There were reports that this year Salman will not host 'BB OTT'. However, the makers today confirmed that Anil is the new host as they unveiled the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo.
'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo was dropped by the makers on Jio Cinema. The promo video opens with fights between contestants and suddenly a man, wearing a formal suit and cool shades enters the room. Though his face is not shown properly, from his voice and the dialogue, it becomes clear that he is none other than Anil Kapoor. He asks to bring a chair for him and says, ''Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas''.
Jio Cinema shared the video on their official Instagram handle and wrote, “A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai.”
The reality show premiere in June. The date is yet to be officially announced.
As soon as 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo was dropped, fans of Salman Khan expressed their disappointment. One wrote, ''No one can match salman khan when it comes to bigg boss hosting'' while another wrote, ''Sir will be good but Salman sir ki hosting ki baat hi or hoti''. ''Not interested Salman wali baat nahin hain'', wrote another fan.
For those unaware, in April this year, the production house of ‘Bigg Boss’, announced ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on their official Instagram handle. They shared a poster of Salman Khan pointing towards the audience, and asking, “Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT?” The post was later deleted from the page.
Divya Agarwal was the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 1 while Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of season 2 of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.