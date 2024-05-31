'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Promo: Anil Kapoor Assures 'Khaas' Season As He Replaces Salman Khan As Host

'Bigg Boss' is one of the most watched shows on television. The makers also experimented with its OTT format in 2021 and it was a huge success. The first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the second season, respectively. Actor Anil Kapoor is the new host of season three of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. There were reports that this year Salman will not host 'BB OTT'. However, the makers today confirmed that Anil is the new host as they unveiled the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo.