Fretting Over Fertility: Why More Couples Are Anxious About Having Children

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Outlook Bureau
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Data from the government’s Sample Registration System, Statistical Report, 2024, shows falling fertility rates and high infant mortality, both worrying for policymakers

Illustration: Saahil
Illustration: Saahil
Infographics: Anupam Sai Bollaboina
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Research: Mrinalini Dhyani | Infographics: Anupam Sai Bollaboina | Illustration: Saahil

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