Research: Mrinalini Dhyani | Infographics: Anupam Sai Bollaboina | Illustration: Saahil
Fretting Over Fertility: Why More Couples Are Anxious About Having Children
Data from the government’s Sample Registration System, Statistical Report, 2024, shows falling fertility rates and high infant mortality, both worrying for policymakers
Illustration: Saahil
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