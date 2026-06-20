Shahid Kapoor Questions CBFC A Certificate for Cocktail 2, Says Film Is Fit For Family Audiences

Shahid Kapoor questioned the CBFC's decision to award an A certificate.
The actor believes Cocktail 2 is suitable for family audiences.
Dinesh Vijan's playful "hexagon" remark added buzz to promotions.
As Cocktail 2 arrives in theatres, discussions around the film have extended beyond its box office prospects. The romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has received an Adult (A) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a decision that has left its lead actor puzzled.
Speaking during a recent fan interaction, Shahid Kapoor admitted that he was surprised by the certification and said he was still trying to understand the reasoning behind it.
Shahid Kapoor questions Cocktail 2 CBFC rating
In a video from the interaction that has since gone viral on social media, Shahid shared his thoughts on the CBFC's decision. It was stated by the actor that he could not identify anything in the film that audiences might find objectionable.
According to Shahid, Cocktail 2 is fundamentally a story about relationships and human connections. He added that he believes the film can be enjoyed by viewers of all age groups and hoped audiences would leave theatres reflecting on life's meaningful moments.
Dinesh Vijan's playful remark about Shahid's love life grabs attention
During the film's promotional campaign, producer Dinesh Vijan also generated buzz with a light-hearted comment about Shahid's past relationships.
While discussing the idea of love triangles, Rashmika Mandanna revealed she had never experienced one, while Kriti Sanon admitted she had. As Shahid attempted to answer diplomatically, Vijan joked that the actor had not been part of a triangle but a "hexagon".
Responding with humour, Shahid quipped that it was more like a circle because it "started from the same place and ended at the same place".
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit and released in theatres on June 20.