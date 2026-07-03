Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Grows With Hollywood, Music And NFL Celebrities

Taylor Swift wedding guest list now includes several Hollywood stars and NFL personalities.
Jason Kelce, Andy Reid and George Kittle publicly confirmed wedding invitations recently.
Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Suki Waterhouse remain among anticipated celebrity attendees.
The Taylor Swift wedding guest list is becoming one of the most talked-about topics in entertainment as more celebrities reveal they have received invitations to the singer's upcoming wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce. While the couple continues to keep key details under wraps, several famous friends, family members and sports personalities have now confirmed they will be celebrating the occasion, making it one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent memory.
Taylor Swift wedding guest list includes music, Hollywood and NFL stars
The growing guest list reflects Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wide circle of friends across music, film and American football. Among those expected to attend are Jason and Kylie Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, George Kittle, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff, Graham Norton and BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James.
Ed Sheeran has not directly confirmed that he received an invitation, but Swift had previously suggested in an interview that he would almost certainly be part of the celebrations. His performance at the wedding has also become a topic of speculation after it was suggested that he would naturally end up on stage.
Fans hope for more celebrity surprises
Several other high-profile names are also expected to attend. Reports suggest Zoë Kravitz has been invited, while longtime friend Stevie Nicks is believed to be among the guests and has even been linked with a possible performance.
Jason Kelce publicly said he was excited to celebrate his younger brother's wedding, while Kylie Kelce jokingly refused to reveal any details, saying questions about the ceremony should stop. Andy Reid also hinted he planned to attend if he could still fit into his tuxedo by the time the event arrived.
Although the couple has remained secretive about the ceremony, excitement continues to build as more celebrity guests acknowledge their invitations. Taylor Swift has previously joked that almost everyone she has spoken to could receive an invite, suggesting the celebration may be as memorable as the couple themselves. While the wedding date and venue remain undisclosed, the confirmed guest list has already made it one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year.