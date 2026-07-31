Assam Floods: Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore For Assam Flood Relief; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, ‘Truly Heartened’

After Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan has come forward to help the flood victims in Assam.
The actor has contributed to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support those affected by the disaster.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed gratitude to the actor.
Several Bollywood stars, including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, have come forward to support relief efforts for the Assam floods. Actor Kartik Aaryan is the latest to help the flood victims, contributing Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support those affected by the disaster.
Kartik Aaryan donates to Assam floods victims
The office of the Chief Minister of Assam tweeted about Kartik Aaryan's donation for Assam flood relief. The tweet read, “Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of ₹1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures.”
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the National Award winner on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote, “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam #AssamFloods.”
Bollywood celebs help Assam flood victims
Earlier, Salman Khan joined relief efforts by providing physical aid in the flood-affected areas with the help of a fan club in the state through his NGO, Being Human.
Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt urged people across the country to support Assam flood victims, saying the state needs urgent public help and donations.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have also sent aid to Assam. The couple have backed the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support displaced families. The money will finance rehabilitation and rescue operations across the state to express solidarity with residents.
Assam floods latest news
The flood situation remains grim. According to PTI, many people have lost their lives in the devastating floods. As per the latest bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people lost their life in the past 24 hours in Sivasagar district.
The latest death toll stands at 80. As per ASDMA, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts are the worst-hit areas with about 2.12 lakh people affected.