Vishal Backs Udhayanidhi Stalin's Detention, Demands Equal Action Against Trolls Targeting Female Actors

Tamil actor Vishal supported the police detention of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan.
Vishal demanded uniform legal accountability and equal punishment for social media users and YouTube creators who target female actors with inappropriate comments.
Thanjavur police detained and questioned Udhayanidhi Stalin following a complaint by the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Tamil actor Vishal has defended the police detention of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The detention occurred earlier this month. Officers at the Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district questioned Udhayanidhi for an hour before his release. The action followed his alleged disparaging remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan.
The actor demanded equal justice. He urged law enforcement agencies to penalise any individual who targets female artists with offensive or derogatory remarks. This standard must apply across the entire entertainment industry, Vishal said.
Vishal on Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention
Vishal spoke to ANI on Saturday to clarify his stance regarding online harassment.
"These kinds of incidents do happen in political scenarios. So I wish that whatever happened to Uday, the same kind of punishment happens to everyone who speaks ill about women in our fraternity," he said.
The actor also targeted online abusers next. He demanded legal prosecution for internet trolls and video creators who target women in cinema.
"There are so many other people on YouTube; there are so many other people who have been openly speaking, hitting below the belt about our female fraternity. So I wish it were the same treatment," he added.
What is Udhayanidhi-Trisha remark controversy?
The controversy began during a Cauvery rights protest when crowd members chanted "Trisha, Trisha" while Udhayanidhi was speaking.
Udhayanidhi allegedly responded with a double-entendre remark. He later claimed he was referring to Cauvery water.
The women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) petitioned Thanjavur Police. Their complaint accused the DMK leader of targeting actor Trisha with double-meaning comments.
The DMK defended Udhayanidhi following the police action. The party stated that his remarks were misrepresented and targeted government functioning rather than an individual.
Udhayanidhi's detention triggered a political uproar across the state. Several groups defended the police action, while others labelled it a political vendetta by the TVK.
Trisha shares a close bond with the Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. They have co-starred in multiple movies over a two-decade period.
The actress has maintained complete silence and chosen not to address the controversy.