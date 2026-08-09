Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Piyush Mishra Extends Support To Job Aspirants, Sings Aarambh Hai Prachand

Piyush Mishra visited Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to support job aspirants protesting recruitment exam irregularities.
Mishra interacted with the protesting youth, sang his popular song Aarambh Hai Prachand, and praised the non-political nature of the movement.
The actor compared the Ranchi demonstration to the historic youth protests held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Actor-singer Piyush Mishra visited the JPSC-JSSC student protest site at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday (August 8) to support job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. The agitation has been ongoing for two weeks, entering its 15th day over the recruitment controversies. Mishra interacted with the youths and sang his popular track Aarambh Hai Prachand to motivate the protesting students.
Piyush Mishra expresses solidarity with protestors in Jharkhand
The campaign lacked political backing. Mishra, 63, commended the students for keeping political parties out of their struggle. He pressed the state administration to accept and implement their demands quickly.
"Whatever is possible for my event management company and me, I will do to support you," Mishra told the protesters.
Speaking to reporters later, he compared the demonstration to the protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. "Youths from across India participated in the Delhi protest. Jharkhand is also part of the country, and its protest should not be treated differently. I think all should speak about it," Mishra added.
Deadlock and Assembly march
A leader of the movement said that Mishra's visit gave them fresh impetus. "He came from Bollywood to extend his support to our agitation. He also appreciated our way of holding the stir," the leader said.
Discussions between the Jharkhand state government and delegates from five student organisations ended without a resolution.
Protesters have threatened to march towards the Jharkhand state assembly on August 10 if their demands are not met.
Jharkhand protest latest update
Following a series of meetings with student groups on Saturday, the Hemant Soren government announced fresh talks with aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the State.
The government had four rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress’ student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Manch and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh.