JPSC Exam Row: Protesting Students Claim Hemant Soren 'Unfit For Office', Demands CM's Resignation

Protesting students demand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation, alleging failure to address recruitment irregularities.
Five-member student delegation agrees to meet government representatives while hunger strike continues in Ranchi.
Soren assures Governor of fair action, reiterates government remains open to dialogue with protesting aspirants.
The agitation over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations escalated on Thursday, with protesting students demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation, alleging that he had failed to address their concerns despite days of demonstrations. The demand came even as a five-member student delegation agreed to hold talks with the state government and Soren assured the Governor that justice would be ensured for affected aspirants.
"We now demand the Chief Minister's resignation, as he is unfit for the office he holds. It has been so long since he returned from Bengaluru, yet he has taken no cognisance of the situation," a student protester said at the demonstration site in Ranchi.
The protester also dismissed reports that JKLM leader Devendra Nath Mahto had ended his indefinite hunger strike, insisting that the agitation would continue until the government's demands were met.
"My health is deteriorating. I feel dizzy if I try to stand up. I try to speak as little as possible. Various false rumours are being spread claiming that Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike. Sonam Wangchuk urged him to at least drink some water. He only drank water because his lips were parched. I want to tell everyone that Devendra Nath has not called off the strike. We remain steadfast until the government accepts our demands," the protester said.
Student Delegation Agrees to Talks
Despite the sharp criticism of the government, the students agreed to initiate formal discussions with the administration.
Student leader Radhe Kumar said a five-member core committee would meet government representatives through the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).
"Five members of our core team will attend the meeting. We will present our demands to the government through the SDO, who will convey them to the appropriate authorities. Once the government responds to our demands, we will decide our next course of action," Kumar said.
The decision marked the first formal engagement between the protesters and the government after several days of demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and other recruitment processes.
Soren Meets Governor
Amid the intensifying agitation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at Lok Bhawan on Thursday and briefed him on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment processes of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as the ongoing student protests in Ranchi.
As Hindustan Times reported, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhawan, the Governor described the alleged irregularities as a matter of "grave concern" and stressed that recruitment commissions must function with complete transparency and credibility to retain the confidence of the youth.
"The commissions should function in a manner that leaves no room for doubt regarding their transparency and credibility," the Governor said, according to the statement.
The Chief Minister assured the Governor that the government was committed to ensuring justice for students and that no injustice would be allowed against the youth.
Govt Reiterates Offer for Dialogue
Later, speaking to reporters at the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, Soren reiterated for the second consecutive day that his government remained open to dialogue with the protesting students.
"The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he said.
Soren also said that several individuals had already been arrested in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities and that investigative agencies were conducting raids at multiple locations.
"Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move toward a concrete resolution," the Chief Minister said.
Even as the government pushed for dialogue and assured action, protesters maintained that the agitation, including Devendra Nath Mahto's hunger strike, would continue until their demands were accepted.
Prominent Figures Back Protest
The government's outreach came after several prominent figures backed the students' demand for a proper probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk held a video call with Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the alleged exam irregularities. Wangchuk expressed solidarity and urged Mahto to take care of his health, according to a student present during the conversation.
During the two-minute call, Wangchuk said, "Apne apne jeevan ko daw par laga kar bada kadam uthaya hai... par kam se kam jal aur namak lena chahiye... hamara uddesya atmahatya nahi, sarkar ki atma ko jagana hai" ("You have taken a big step by putting your life at stake, but you should at least take water and salt. Our purpose is not to commit suicide but to awaken the conscience of the government.")
Mahto said the protest would continue but agreed to consume water and salt following Wangchuk's advice and assurance of continued support. Wangchuk also pledged to visit Ranchi in support of the protesting youth.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha expressed solidarity with the protesters through social media, while National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar visited the protest site.