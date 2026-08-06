JPSC Exam Row: Protesting Students Claim Hemant Soren 'Unfit For Office', Demands CM's Resignation

"My health is deteriorating. I feel dizzy if I try to stand up. I try to speak as little as possible. Various false rumours are being spread claiming that Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike. Sonam Wangchuk urged him to at least drink some water. He only drank water because his lips were parched. I want to tell everyone that Devendra Nath has not called off the strike. We remain steadfast until the government accepts our demands," the protester said.