Outlook Explains | From Exam Row To Mass Movement: Why Jharkhand's JPSC Protest Isn't Dying Down

The controversy intensified after the Jharkhand government ordered an inquiry and the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched a probe into the allegations. Investigators have since made multiple arrests in connection with the case, while authorities continue to examine the recruitment process. Amid mounting pressure, JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte resigned, adding further momentum to the protests. Even after these developments, students have continued their sit-ins, arguing that arrests alone will not restore confidence in the system.