JPSC Protest Explained: Why Students Are Protesting And How It Became A Test For Hemant Soren Government

Students are demanding cancellation of the disputed JPSC examination, an independent probe and reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment bodies.
The Hemant Soren government has ordered a CID investigation and offered talks, but the protest and hunger strike continue.
The controversy has become a major political issue, with both the BJP and Congress backing key demands raised by the protesters.
What began as a protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's civil services recruitment examination has evolved into one of the most significant governance challenges confronting the Hemant Soren government, with students refusing to end their agitation despite an ongoing CID probe and the government's offer of talks. The controversy has expanded beyond the recruitment process itself, drawing in the CID, political parties across the spectrum and the state government as demands for transparency and accountability continue to grow.
The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, has entered its second week with demonstrators continuing their sit-in in Ranchi and several protesters on hunger strike. According to PTI, the issue is expected to dominate the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, making it not only a recruitment controversy but also a political and administrative challenge for the Soren government.
Why are students protesting?
The protest began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. According to PTI, it has since emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in Jharkhand in recent years.
The immediate trigger was the controversy surrounding the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination. The controversy escalated after JPSC chairman L. Khiangte resigned to facilitate an investigation into allegations surrounding the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination results declared on July 2, The Telegraph reported.
While the JPSC has postponed the Main examination, the protesters argue that the Preliminary examination itself was compromised and should also be cancelled. According to PTI, demonstrators say repeated appeals to the government failed to produce concrete action, prompting them to intensify their agitation through an indefinite protest and hunger strike.
The agitation intensified further after several protesters joined an indefinite hunger strike, bringing renewed attention to the movement. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on hunger strike and has been joined by several others, including women protesters. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed to Mahto over the phone to at least drink water, after which he agreed to drink water while continuing his hunger strike and the wider protest.
What are the allegations against JPSC?
The controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.
According to The Telegraph, activists and Opposition parties questioned why category-wise cut-off marks were not released and why the published merit list did not carry the signatures of JPSC members. Images purportedly showing irregularities in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets were also circulated and broadcast by news channels, raising further questions about the integrity of the recruitment process.
The investigation has since widened. The Telegraph reported that police raided the JPSC office after Khiangte's resignation and reported that investigations had revealed that TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a private firm earlier blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), had conducted the examination for the JPSC. Employees of the firm are among those being questioned.
According to PTI, the CID probe has intensified, with 19 people arrested so far, including five on Wednesday. Former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte has also been questioned multiple times as part of the investigation.
What are the protesters demanding?
The protesters argue that the investigation must be accompanied by action on the disputed examinations and wider institutional reforms. According to PTI, they are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.
The Telegraph reported that the protesters have also sought cancellation of all examinations conducted by TDPL, along with comprehensive reforms in both the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Together, the demands go beyond one disputed examination. They seek changes that, the protesters argue, would restore public confidence in the state's recruitment process.
How has the Hemant Soren government responded?
The Soren government has sought to contain the crisis by pursuing the CID investigation while also opening channels of communication with the protesters.
According to The Telegraph, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government was treating the matter with complete seriousness, that the relevant agencies were investigating the allegations and that those found responsible were being sent to jail. He also indicated that the government's objective was not only to investigate the allegations but also to arrive at concrete solutions.
The Chief Minister invited students and candidates to present their demands and suggestions before the government, while two state government officials met protesters at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to invite them for talks, The Telegraph reported.
According to PTI, Soren also described question paper leak issues as a national problem while reiterating his willingness to engage in dialogue.
At the same time, the investigation continued. PTI reported that the CID probe gathered pace, while prohibitory orders were imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly between August 6 and August 12 ahead of proposed protest marches and an Assembly gherao.
The Governor has also been briefed on the developments. According to The Telegraph, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar stressed the need to maintain transparency, fairness and public confidence in the examination process while describing the alleged irregularities as a matter of serious concern.
Why has the BJP joined the issue?
The recruitment controversy has also become a political issue, with Opposition parties accusing the government of failing to protect the integrity of the state's recruitment process.
According to PTI, a BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visited the protest site and reiterated its demand for cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities. The BJP legislature party has also decided to raise the issue during the Assembly session.
The Telegraph reported that Marandi accused the JMM-Congress government of failing to address students' concerns and said the BJP would continue pressing for a CBI investigation into the recruitment process.
The protest has also put the ruling alliance in an awkward position. PTI reported that the Congress, which is part of the Hemant Soren government, has also extended support to the agitating students. According to The Telegraph, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has urged the government to have the investigation conducted under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.
Can this become Jharkhand's next major political flashpoint?
The JPSC protest is no longer confined to allegations surrounding a single recruitment examination.
According to PTI, the agitation has continued for nearly two weeks, the hunger strike has widened, and the issue is expected to dominate the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly. Student organisations have also announced plans to gherao the Assembly, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders around the legislature.
While the government has opened the door for talks and the CID investigation has led to arrests, neither step has persuaded the protesters to withdraw their agitation. Their core demands—including cancellation of the disputed examination and an independent probe—remain unchanged, according to PTI.
The protest has placed the Hemant Soren government under pressure on multiple fronts. It must oversee an ongoing criminal investigation, respond to allegations surrounding the recruitment process, engage with protesting students and defend its handling of the issue during the Assembly session.
With the BJP preparing to raise the matter inside the House and the Congress also backing key demands of the protesters, the controversy has evolved into a broader test of governance. The government's response in the coming days is likely to shape not only the future of the recruitment process but also public confidence in how such disputes are handled.