Brij Bhushan Is Back: What's At Stake For BJP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The early signs suggest Singh is seeking a political comeback. Singh is set to hold a rally in Gonda on August 7, where supporters are expected to project the verdict as both a legal victory and a demonstration of his continuing influence. Yet the significance of the acquittal extends beyond one leader's future. It has revived questions about the BJP's electoral strategy in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the strength of Singh's political network, and whether the party will once again rely on him in a state that remains crucial to its national fortunes.