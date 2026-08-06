Brij Bhushan Is Back: What's At Stake For BJP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal has revived questions about his political role in the BJP ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.
Despite being sidelined during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he continues to wield significant influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The verdict has reshaped the political debate, even as the wrestlers plan to challenge the acquittal.
Nearly three years after sexual harassment allegations pushed him to the political sidelines, former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is once again at the centre of Uttar Pradesh politics. His acquittal by a Delhi court has removed the legal hurdle that had prompted the BJP to distance itself from him during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, prompting fresh questions about the role he could play in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
The early signs suggest Singh is seeking a political comeback. Singh is set to hold a rally in Gonda on August 7, where supporters are expected to project the verdict as both a legal victory and a demonstration of his continuing influence. Yet the significance of the acquittal extends beyond one leader's future. It has revived questions about the BJP's electoral strategy in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the strength of Singh's political network, and whether the party will once again rely on him in a state that remains crucial to its national fortunes.
As reported by The Indian Express, the discussion has shifted from whether Singh has a political future to what role he could play in the BJP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. At the same time, the wrestlers who accused him have said they will challenge the verdict, ensuring that the legal and political story is far from over.
Why Brij Bhushan mattered to the BJP?
Brij Bhushan's importance within the BJP has long rested on more than his electoral record. A six-time Member of Parliament, he built a political organisation that stretched well beyond his constituency of Kaiserganj. Five of those victories came on a BJP ticket, while one came as a Samajwadi Party candidate before he returned to the BJP.
Over the years, Singh cultivated an extensive network of local leaders, workers and supporters across eastern Uttar Pradesh. According to The New Indian Express, political observers view his influence as extending across districts including Gonda, Kaiserganj, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti and Ayodhya. That network has made him a key organiser capable of mobilising voters, coordinating campaigns and influencing local political decisions.
His role also extended to election management. Before the controversy erupted in 2023, Singh regularly campaigned for BJP candidates across the region during Assembly and parliamentary elections. Within the organisation, he was seen as a leader whose political judgement carried weight, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
How the wrestlers' protest changed his politics
That standing changed sharply in 2023, when six women wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment. The allegations sparked one of India's most high-profile sporting protests, with leading wrestlers staging a prolonged sit-in in New Delhi and demanding his arrest as well as his removal from the WFI.
The issue quickly moved beyond sport. The protests attracted national attention and placed the BJP under sustained political pressure. As The Indian Express reported, the Delhi Police later filed a chargesheet after the Supreme Court intervened to ensure that FIRs were registered.
The controversy also reshaped Singh's position within the BJP. Although he remained influential in his home region, the party kept him at a distance publicly. Instead of fielding him from Kaiserganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP nominated his son, Karan Bhushan Singh.
Singh campaigned for his son's candidature but was not deployed elsewhere in the state, marking a clear departure from previous elections when he had travelled widely to campaign for BJP candidates. The Indian Express also reported that, after the allegations surfaced, he was largely absent from organisational meetings and party programmes, reflecting the party's cautious approach while the case remained before the courts.
The controversy also became an important political issue for the Opposition, which repeatedly questioned the BJP over its handling of the allegations. In a separate editorial, The Indian Express argued that the case had come to symbolise broader concerns about institutional accountability and the challenges complainants face when allegations involve influential public figures. The wrestlers have since said they intend to appeal the acquittal.
What the acquittal changes
The court's verdict has altered the political calculations surrounding Singh, even if it does not automatically restore him to his earlier position within the BJP.
According to The Indian Express, senior BJP leaders believe the acquittal removes the principal reason the party denied him a Lok Sabha ticket in 2024. The report also suggested that Singh could seek to contest the 2029 parliamentary election himself and may once again be consulted on candidate selection and campaigning ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
His supporters have presented the acquittal as the beginning of a renewed political phase. Posters celebrating the verdict appeared at a public event in Noida, while the planned August 7 rally in Gonda has been projected as a show of organisational strength. The messaging surrounding these events suggests an effort to reinforce the idea that Singh remains a significant political figure despite the controversy of the past three years.
The New Indian Express noted that the verdict may also influence how the BJP responds to criticism over the episode. During the wrestlers' protest, opposition parties accused the ruling party of protecting an influential leader. Following the acquittal, political analysts said the verdict could allow the BJP to argue that it had allowed the judicial process to take its course rather than responding to political pressure.
Why eastern Uttar Pradesh remains his power base
Even while Singh remained on the political margins nationally, his influence within eastern Uttar Pradesh appeared to endure.
The clearest demonstration came during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Karan Bhushan Singh retained the Kaiserganj seat for the BJP after replacing his father as the party's candidate. For many within the party, the result suggested that Singh's political base remained intact despite his absence from the ballot.
The Indian Express reported that senior BJP leaders continue to regard him as an influential figure not only in Kaiserganj but also in neighbouring parliamentary constituencies. Local leaders also maintained that party workers continued approaching him to resolve political and constituency-related matters even after he was no longer an MP.
According to The New Indian Express, Singh's importance lies in the grassroots political network he has built over decades. That network spans districts and includes local leaders, caste groups and booth-level workers, making him valuable not only as a candidate but also as an election manager capable of coordinating campaigns across the region.
Will he shape the 2027 election?
Whether Brij Bhushan returns to the BJP's front line remains an open question. The party will have to balance the court's verdict with its wider political messaging, particularly its emphasis on governance and women-focused welfare initiatives.
Even so, few political observers appear to dismiss his organisational relevance. If the BJP decides against giving him a prominent public role, he could still influence the 2027 campaign through candidate selection, local strategy and voter mobilisation in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In closely contested seats, such organisational experience could prove important.
At the same time, the acquittal does not close the chapter that began with the wrestlers' protest. The complainants have said they will challenge the verdict before a higher court, meaning the legal process will continue even as political calculations evolve.
For now, the acquittal has changed the political conversation more than it has settled it. It has reopened questions about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's place within the BJP even as the wrestlers prepare to challenge the verdict. Whether that translates into a formal political comeback or a behind-the-scenes role in the party's campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will become clearer as the state moves closer to its next electoral contest.