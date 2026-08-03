'Today Is A Happy Day': Brij Bhushan After Acquittal In Sexual Harassment Case

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar.
Six women wrestlers had filed the case alleging sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation by Singh between 2016 and 2019 at the federation's headquarters and other locations.
The acquittal follows a prolonged legal battle and intense public protests led by prominent Indian grapplers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case, PTI reported. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar delivered the verdict, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. A detailed judgment remains pending.
Six women wrestlers filed the case against Singh, a six-time parliamentarian. The court had reserved its order on July 2, 2026, after the completion of final arguments.
Reactions To The Verdict
Well-wishers greeted the former BJP lawmaker with flower arrangements following his acquittal. The former WFI head said he was happy with the judicial outcome.
"... On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day..." Singh told ANI.
His son, BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh, welcomed the ruling.
"I would like to thank the court. This is the victory of truth, young wrestlers, and Kaiserganj. Today, we are standing strong before the country. All the parties that were speaking against my father then, will they come forward and say that what happened with him was wrong?" Karan Bhushan Singh told PTI.
Timeline Of The Case
In January 2023, prominent grapplers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia launched protests at Jantar Mantar. The competitors sought Singh's dismissal over the misconduct claims. The complainants alleged the offences occurred between 2016 and 2019 at the federation's headquarters, Singh's official home and overseas locations.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha established a review panel featuring Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. The Sports Ministry suspended WFI operations and marginalised Tomar. Singh subsequently resigned as federation president, declaring his retirement from the sport to concentrate on national elections and ruled out future WFI candidacies.
The Delhi Police submitted a formal charging document on June 15, 2023, citing IPC sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506. These provisions address assault, sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. Tomar specifically faced proceedings under Section 506 Part I.
By May 2024, the trial court formally levelled charges of intimidation and harassment against Singh, who pleaded not guilty and chose to stand trial. The judge simultaneously dropped allegations related to one particular athlete's grievance. The legal proceedings spanned over two years, during which Singh also petitioned the Delhi High Court to invalidate the FIR and chargesheet—a request that remained unresolved.
Separate POCSO Matter
This litigation operated independently from a separate Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act complaint brought by an underage grappler.
In May 2025, a local judge approved the police's closure report in that juvenile matter after detectives said there was no corroborating proof. Neither the minor nor her father contested the cancellation.
Defence attorneys Rajiv Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan represented the acquitted individuals during the trial.