Chronology of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh

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The case spanned more than three years, involving protests, Supreme Court intervention, police investigations, trial proceedings and the final acquittal of the accused

Chronology of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh
Chronology of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.

Following is the chronology of case: * Apr 23, 2023: Women wrestlers start protest demanding Singh's arrest at Jantar Mantar.

* Apr 25, 2023: The Supreme Court takes note of seven wrestlers' plea, issues notice to Delhi Police.

* Apr 28, 2023: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.

* May 4, 2023: The Supreme Court closes case, noting that FIRs are registered. It asks police to provide security to complainant wrestlers.

* June 15, 2023: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Singh and Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sexual harassment. Police, however, filed a cancellation report in an FIR lodged by a minor wrestler against Singh.

* July 4, 2023: A sessions court seeks response from the minor wrestler and her father on the cancellation report.

* July 7, 2023: Delhi High Court allows minor wrestler to withdraw her plea seeking court-monitored probe as police filed the cancellation report after investigation.

* July 7, 2023: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet and directs Singh and Tomar to appear before it on July 18.

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* July 18, 2023: Singh and Tomar appear, get interim bail for two days.

* July 20, 2023: The two accused get regular bail.

* May 21 2024: Court frames charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh; charge of criminal intimidation against Tomar in the case. It, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence to back her claim.

* June 1, 2024: Trial begins.

* May 26, 2025: Court accepts Delhi Police's closure report and closes the case in a sexual harassment case filed by a wrestler accusing Singh of sexual harassment when she was a minor.

* July 2: Court reserves its order.

* August 3: Court acquits Singh and Tomar.

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