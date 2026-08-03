SC to Hear All Pleas Against Transgender Persons Amendment Act on August 17

Prior to this, the bench had sought the Centre's response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the proviso to Section 2(k) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, which allegedly narrows the statutory definition of a "transgender person." The bench had issued notice to the Centre after hearing the petition, which argues that the amendment is inconsistent with the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in National Services Authority (NALSA) v. Union of India that recognised an individual's right to self-identify their gender.