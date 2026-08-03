Govt, Citizens Working Together to Restore Lasting Peace in Manipur: CM

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Launching the Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign, the chief minister said restoring peace and combating drug abuse are key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Govt, Citizens Working Together to Restore Lasting Peace in Manipur: CM
Govt, Citizens Working Together to Restore Lasting Peace in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday said his government and the people of the state were making sincere efforts to restore lasting peace and that encouraging signs of improvement were now visible.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Rs 10 crore Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign under the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan and Mission SPANDAN (Spiritual Partnership Against Narcotic Drug Abuse) at Pheidinga in Imphal West district.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned Viksit Bharat 2047 to make India one of the most developed nations in the world.

He said the vision could be achieved only if the country’s youth remained free from the menace of drugs.

The chief minister said the nationwide drug-free campaign had started across the country and Manipur was proud to be part of the movement.

On the law and order situation in the state, Singh said Manipur continued to face several challenges, but the government and the people were making efforts to restore peace.

"Every ordinary citizen who has no interest in conflict desires only peace and normalcy," he said.

Singh recalled his visits to areas such as Litan, where internally displaced people from different communities, including Kuki, Meitei, Hmar and Paite, expressed a common desire to return to their homes and live together peacefully.

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The CM, however, expressed concern that acts of violence have repeatedly undermined efforts towards reconciliation.

Referring to incidents that disrupted the peace process, he said such acts benefit only those who seek to profit from conflict and asserted that these individuals do not represent any particular community but are driven by vested interests that oppose the restoration of peace.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Singh said restoring peace remains the government's foremost priority and that there will be no compromise in ensuring justice and taking action against those responsible for crimes.

He also appealed to every citizen to cooperate with the government in rebuilding trust, restoring harmony and creating a peaceful environment essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A pledge for a drug-free India was also administered during the programme, reaffirming the commitment of participants to stay away from intoxicants and spread awareness against substance abuse.

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